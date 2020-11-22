A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly before 10am. High near 51. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 33. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – A slight chance of showers between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then rain showers likely after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

