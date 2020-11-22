All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bud George
Bud George served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Francis Dean “Bud” George
Born: August 30, 1927
Died: September 20, 2020
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Bud was a veteran of the United States Army and was considered a peace-time veteran.
He served from 1948 and was honorably discharged in January of 1950, six months before the Korean Conflict. Because the American Legion did not recognize peace-time veterans at the time, Bud waited 69 years to become a member of the Knox American Legion Post #720 when, two years ago, the Legion voted to receive all veterans.
Bud also served his community through his memberships with the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion County Fire Police, PA Fire Police, the Knox Lions Club, and the Knox Union Cemetery Association.
Following Bud’s funeral service, military honors were accorded by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox at the Edenburg Presbyterian Church.
He was laid to rest in the Knox Union Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
