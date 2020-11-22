 

Area Woman Faces Charges for Attempting to Intimidate Victim Who Reported Sexual Assault

Sunday, November 22, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Franklin woman who allegedly left multiple messages in an attempt to intimidate a victim who reported a sexual assault.

Court documents indicate 67-year-old Wendy Anita Bell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:30 p.m. on November 12, on the following charges:

– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Withhold Testimony, Felony 3
– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Withhold Testimony, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

She remains free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

According to a criminal complaint, from June 18 through July 30, Wendy Bell sent nine messages to a known victim in which Bell threatened the victim because the victim filed a sexual assault report with the Pennsylvania State Police.

In the report filed, the defendant in the sexual assault case is Bell’s son who admitted to the crime, according to the complaint.

The messages Bell sent were threatening, deceptive, and untruthful and were intended to intimidate the victim so that she would not file the police report or move forward with prosecution, according to the complaint.

Bell reportedly admitted, “I lied to her, so I could get her to see the truth,” the complaint states.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on December 16 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

RELATED: Franklin Woman Charged With Witness Intimidation


