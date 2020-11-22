 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Artichoke & Spinach Dip Pizza

Sunday, November 22, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

spinach-72123_960_720Here’s an awesome appetizer for your holiday gatherings!

Ingredients

1 prebaked 12-inch pizza crust
1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup spinach dip
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 jar (7-1/2 ounces) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained
1/2 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, patted dry and chopped
1/4 cup chopped red onion

Directions

– Preheat oven to 450°.

– Place crust on an ungreased pizza pan; brush with oil. Spread spinach dip over top. Sprinkle with cheese, artichokes, tomatoes, and onion.

– Bake until cheese is melted and edges are lightly browned, 8-10 minutes. Cut into 24 pieces.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.