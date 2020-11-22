Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Artichoke & Spinach Dip Pizza

Here’s an awesome appetizer for your holiday gatherings!

Ingredients

1 prebaked 12-inch pizza crust

1 tablespoon olive oil



1 cup spinach dip1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese1 jar (7-1/2 ounces) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained1/2 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, patted dry and chopped1/4 cup chopped red onion

Directions

– Preheat oven to 450°.

– Place crust on an ungreased pizza pan; brush with oil. Spread spinach dip over top. Sprinkle with cheese, artichokes, tomatoes, and onion.

– Bake until cheese is melted and edges are lightly browned, 8-10 minutes. Cut into 24 pieces.

