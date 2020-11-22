 

Destination Clarion Downtown Continues Snowflake Project for Holiday Season

Sunday, November 22, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

SnowflakeCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Christmas is approaching quickly and the Destination Clarion Downtown committee is working hard to make downtown Clarion magical!

Last year with the generous contributions from the community, the committee was able to purchase seventeen 36″ lighted snowflakes that were placed on the light poles on Main Street in Clarion.

Jim Crooks of FL Crooks and Co. told exploreClarion.com, “The response from the community was overwhelming!”

Photo courtesy Clarion River Brewing Company

Photo courtesy Clarion River Brewing Company

The Clarion Downtown Committee is grateful to the following individuals and businesses that purchased a snowflake last year:

– 10.0 Gymnastics-Lisa Milliron
– McDonald’s- Gene Puskash
– JoAnn & Bernie Vavrek
– Judy & Bill Miller
– Carol LaPinto
– Rose Logue
– Christy Logue
– Computer Support
– Clarion Chamber of Commerce
– Jeremy & Chrystal Jewell
– Thursday Coffee Group
– Terry Staffie
– Matt & Tammy Lerch

“This year the committee would like to add to the number. They have ordered and received, 18 additional snowflakes on faith that the community would step up again,” Crooks said.

The cost of the snowflakes including the freight cost is $150.00.

To purchase a snowflake, please make a check payable to” Destination Clarion Downtown” in the amount of $150.00 and mail it to:

Jim Crooks
PO BOX 487
Clarion Pa 16214

“We just want to make the town beautiful. That’s the bottom line, and we have to work at it,” Crooks added.


