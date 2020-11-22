SPONSORED: Thanksgiving Pie Orders Due Today at Korner Restaurant; Hunter’s Breakfast Offered November 28
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Today is the last day to place your order for Thanksgiving pies at the Korner Restaurant.
They will also be offering a Hunter’s Breakfast on opening day starting at 5:00 a.m.
Due to restrictions, seating is very limited. To-go orders are always available. Just call to order.
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, November 22 – Turkey Dinner
- Monday, November 23 – Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, November 24 – Pork and Sauerkraut, Liver and Onions
- Wednesday, November 25 – Country Fried Steak, 4 pc Chicken Dinner, Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, November 26 – CLOSED
- Friday, November 27 – Fish
- Saturday, November 28 – HUNTER’S BREAKFAST BUFFET OPENING @ 5 a.m.
Lunch/Dinner Special – Croissant Sandwich with a cup of soup, Hot Beef Sandwich with Potato, or Hot Sausage Sandwich
- Sunday, November 29 – Stuffed Pork Chops
The menu is subject to change.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pick up your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Hours for to-go and delivery are:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.