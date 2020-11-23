 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Jenks Township

Monday, November 23, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that happened early Friday morning in Jenks Township.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, on Hemlock Street just south of West Spruce Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling east on Hemlock Street when it left the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway and continued east, failing to make a notification of the crash or the damage to police.

According to police, the utility pole was severed at the bottom, and summary charges related to the crash have been filed against a known male.

The name of the driver was not released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.