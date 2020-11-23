Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that happened early Friday morning in Jenks Township.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, on Hemlock Street just south of West Spruce Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling east on Hemlock Street when it left the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway and continued east, failing to make a notification of the crash or the damage to police.

According to police, the utility pole was severed at the bottom, and summary charges related to the crash have been filed against a known male.

The name of the driver was not released.

