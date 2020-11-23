A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 11am, then scattered rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then rain showers. High near 51. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

