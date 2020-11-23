Brandon J. Sloan, 26, of Franklin, PA., died Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at his home.

Born Dec. 9, 1993, he was the son of Bobbi Jo Sloan Walker.

Brandon attended Cranberry Schools and graduated from Oil City High School.

He was the manager of Mr. Chips Autobody.

Brandon enjoyed playing baseball and football in high school, softball and riding dirt bikes and four wheelers.

He was a mechanic who enjoyed everything about cars and enjoyed painting them.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his girlfriend Angel Stuckwish and their daughter Lilee Sloan; a brother Jordan Sloan; an uncle Paul Sloan & his wife Nicole; Aunts Susan Cowan and Darlene Schrum; nephew Lennon Sloan; a cousin Peyton Sloan; and grandparents Diana & Paul Sloan and Frances Lamey.

He was preceded in death by a special great grandmother Margaret “Peg” Sweeney.

A Private visitation was held Sunday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the family for a fund for Brandon’s daughter Lilee c/o Angel Stuckwish 137 Pear St. Franklin, PA. 16323

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

