Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Apricot

This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Apricot.

Apricot is a young domestic short-haired female torbie cat.

She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date.

Although she would be good in a home with other cats, it is preferred that her new home is one without dogs and children.

Apricot is listed as a special needs cat.

For more information on Apricot, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.