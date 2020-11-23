Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Roasted Garlic Potatoes

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and your dinner table must have these roasted garlic potatoes!

Ingredients

9 pounds small red potatoes, cut into 1-1/2-inch wedges

1-1/4 cups butter, melted



6 garlic cloves, minced1 tablespoon seasoned salt1 tablespoon pepper1 tablespoon paprika1/3 cup minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Place potatoes in a large greased roasting pan. Combine the butter, garlic, salt, pepper and paprika. Drizzle over potatoes; toss to coat.

-Bake, uncovered, at 375° for 30-35 minutes or until tender, stirring several times. Sprinkle with parsley.

