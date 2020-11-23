Clarion Hospital Reports 67 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 67 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The previous report was released on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, November 23, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/22/2020: 8,636

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 7,222

Positives: 638

Clarion Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday, November 23.

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/22/2020: 25,850

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 10,712

Positives: 449

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday, November 23.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/23/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

12 patients. 3 suspected. 9 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

26 patients. 0 suspected. 26 confirmed. 5 ICU.

Butler Health System recommends the following to reduce the risk of infection:

– Protect yourself and those around you: WEAR A MASK.

– Avoid close contact (less than 6 feet) with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.

– Avoid large events and mass gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Be very careful having school-age children and college-age youth around family members who are otherwise avoiding contact with others. Being in the same family offers no protection.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: The COVID-19 testing site at Clarion Hospital will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.