 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Coach Weber to Host Parent Meeting for Clarion Wrestling Program Tomorrow Night

Monday, November 23, 2020 @ 12:11 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

District-9-Wrestling-Championships-1024x576CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Head Wrestling Coach Lee Weber is holding a parent meeting for the Clarion Wrestling Program on Tuesday night at the Clarion High School cafeteria.

(Photo by Ken Staub)

The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide additional information and to sign up for the program.

The wrestling program is for all students in grades 7 through 12 and is a co-op between Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, Keystone, and Union.

The 15 JH Weight Classes in pounds are as follows:

80, 87, 94, 101, 108, 115, 122, 130, 138, 145, 155, 170, 190, 210, and 250

The 13 JV/V Weight Classes in pounds are as follows:

106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285

Below is the letter that Coach Weber released to student-athletes:

Wrestling (2)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.