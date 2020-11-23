Emlenton Man Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Route 8

VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an Emlenton man escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 8 last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, on State Route 8 just south of Twin Oaks Road overpass, in Victory Township, Venango County.

Police say 26-year-old Brandon K. Heller, of Emlenton, was operating a 2008 GM Sierra, traveling north on State Route 8 in the left/passing lane when the vehicle went over a patch of ice/slush and began to slide. The vehicle then crossed into the right lane and began to spin clockwise. It then went into the soft gravel berm east of the roadway and overturned onto its roof.

Heller was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Venango County Sheriff’s Office and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

