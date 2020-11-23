 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Emlenton Man Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Route 8

Monday, November 23, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeVICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an Emlenton man escaped injuries in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 8 last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, on State Route 8 just south of Twin Oaks Road overpass, in Victory Township, Venango County.

Police say 26-year-old Brandon K. Heller, of Emlenton, was operating a 2008 GM Sierra, traveling north on State Route 8 in the left/passing lane when the vehicle went over a patch of ice/slush and began to slide. The vehicle then crossed into the right lane and began to spin clockwise. It then went into the soft gravel berm east of the roadway and overturned onto its roof.

Heller was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Venango County Sheriff’s Office and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.