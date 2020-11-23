Erica Pearl Drukenbrod

Erica Pearl Drukenrod, 27, of Brookville, passed away at home on Friday, November 20, 2020.

She was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania on April 10, 1993, a daughter of Jon Eric Drukenrod of Canton, Ohio and Sharon Engle of Brookville, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville.

Erica was a 2011 graduate of Brookville High School. Following high school she attended and graduated from Lock Haven University, from there she went on to earn her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Ms. Drukenrod was a Physical Therapist at Phoenix Physical Therapy in Brookville.

She had a warm and caring heart for serving others. She took part in Mission trips to Haiti and Morocco, where she used her Physical Therapy skills to help many people.

Erica always had a big smile, she was vibrant, energetic and very loving. She will be dearly missed by many who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her parents, one brother, Robert “Bo” (Keshia) Marshall III of Brookville; three sisters, Jamie (Lee Friend) Marshall, Jettie (Ryan) Dush, and Joanie (Benjamin Verbitskey) Marshall all of Brookville, nieces and nephews, Addilyn, Robert IV, Zephyr and Sterling; her paternal grandmother Barbara Drukenbrod of Canto, Ohio; the love of life, Seth Herman; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no visitation. A private funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception, celebrated by Father William Laaka

Memorial donations may be made in Erica’s memory to Shumaker Funeral Home, 115 East Union Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Because Erica loved the outdoors, the donations will be used for a memorial bench along the Brookville Rails to Trails.

