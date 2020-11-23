 

Newbie Man Busted for Selling Prescription Medication to C.I. Due Back in Court Tomorrow

Monday, November 23, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel new aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who reportedly sold prescription medication to confidential informants is due back in court tomorrow.

Court documents indicate 72-year-old William D. Neiswonger is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:45 a.m. on November 24.

He faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (three counts)
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)
– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

The charges stem from several controlled purchases orchestrated over a two month period.

According to three criminal complaints filed by Clarion County Detectives on October 21, 2020, CNET conducted controlled purchases of Clonazepam pills, a schedule IV controlled substance, from William D. Neiswonger in exchange for U.S. currency on February 7, 2019, February 28, 2019, and April 18, 2019, utilizing a confidential informant.

The purchases were made under surveillance by CNET officers, the complaint notes.

Neiswonger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on October 21.

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail on each of the cases.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

