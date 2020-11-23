Police K-9 Falls Four Stories to Its Death During Burglary Search

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (EYT) – A police K-9 died after falling down an elevator shaft during a search for multiple burglary suspects in Johnstown on Sunday.

According to The Tribune-Democrat, K-9 Titan was assisting in a search through a five-story building on Maple Avenue when he fell down an unsecured elevator shaft from the fourth floor.

A release from the Johnstown Police Department noted Titan served as the partner of Officer Brian Stevens and had “served honorably” with the department since 2014.

The accident occurred early Sunday morning following a report of a suspected burglary in progress.

Police had been dispatched to the scene around 4:15 a.m. after someone reported seeing flashlights lit inside the building, which had previously served as a Goodwill warehouse and is now owned by a medical marijuana company.

According to police, the building stands mostly empty, other than “leftover junk” from a previous tenant.

Police reported the group seen inside the building was targeting copper and other metals and had a Ford F-150 pickup at a loading bay ready to haul the metal away.

Police say the building did not have electricity, forcing officers, including Officer Stevens and K-19 Titan, to search in the dark, relying only on flashlights.

It was during the search that Titan fell through the elevator shaft.

According to police, after conducting rescue efforts for Titan, the search went on. Two of the suspects were located early on, prior to Titan’s fall, and three others were found during the follow-up search.

A special memorial for Titan is scheduled for Monday. Police will be escorting Titan from the Public Safety Building to the Hindman Funeral Home in Johnstown and community members are invited to line the roads along the route to pay their respects.

