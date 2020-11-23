SPONSORED: Don’t Miss the ‘Built for the Holidays’ Sales Event at Clarion Ford
Monday, November 23, 2020 @ 12:11 AM
Get up to $6,500 in factory rebates during the “Built for the Holidays” sales event at Clarion Ford.
Get a $5,000 factory rebate on a new 2020 Ford F-150.
Or take 0% APR financing for 60 months, plus factory rebates on a new 2020 Ford Escape and a new 2020 Ford Edge.
The dealership is following all the required safety protocols to make your shopping experience safe and enjoyable.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion or at www.clarionauto.com.
Remember, “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.