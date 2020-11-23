 

State Police Calls: Fraud, Child Custody, Harassment Incident

Monday, November 23, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception in Redbank Township

Police say around 9:18 a.m. on November 17, an unknown individual accessed a PayPal account belonging to a known 22-year-old Oak Ridge woman in Redbank Township, Clarion County, and fraudulently purchased a gift card.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Interference With Custody of a Juvenile in Knox Township

Around 2:21 p.m. on November 13, Clarion-based State Police initiated a child custody investigation in Knox Township, Clarion County, involving a known 48-year-old male victim from Lucinda.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Around 3:13 p.m. on November 7, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of harassment at the Clarion Psychiatric Center in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a known 41-year-old Warren, Pa. woman and a known 18-year-old Hanover, Pa. woman.

The case remains under investigation.


