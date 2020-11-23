State Police Calls: Fraud, Child Custody, Harassment Incident

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception in Redbank Township

Police say around 9:18 a.m. on November 17, an unknown individual accessed a PayPal account belonging to a known 22-year-old Oak Ridge woman in Redbank Township, Clarion County, and fraudulently purchased a gift card.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Interference With Custody of a Juvenile in Knox Township

Around 2:21 p.m. on November 13, Clarion-based State Police initiated a child custody investigation in Knox Township, Clarion County, involving a known 48-year-old male victim from Lucinda.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Around 3:13 p.m. on November 7, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of harassment at the Clarion Psychiatric Center in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a known 41-year-old Warren, Pa. woman and a known 18-year-old Hanover, Pa. woman.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.