Travis E. Sharp, 29, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Born December 5, 1990 in Rocky Mount, NC, he was a son of Edward E. Sharp, Jr., and Beverly L. Turner Sharp.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 2009, Travis worked at Polk Center, Abraxas, and TeleReach.

Travis loved playing and watching sports, especially football and basketball. He played football in high school for Oil City and played in basketball leagues at the First Church of God in Oil City.

He loved spending time with his dogs, especially Tank.

Mr. Sharp attended the First Church of God in Oil City.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a son, Bricen Hartzell; Brailey Hartzell whom he loved like a daughter; a brother, Trevor Sharp of Oil City; and a grandfather, Edward Sharp, Sr., and his wife Sharon of Utica, MS; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leo and Margie Turner, and his biggest cheerleader and Nana, Grandma Jean Sharp.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, viewing and funeral services are being held privately.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346, or to the First Church of God, 11 E. 8th St., Oil City, PA 16301.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

