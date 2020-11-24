2021 Dog Licenses Available From Clarion County Treasurer Starting December 1

CLARION, Pa.(EYT) – Clarion County residents may begin purchasing dog licenses for 2021 on December 1.

Dog licenses should be purchased by January 1, 2021, for all dogs three months of age and up.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions that have resulted in county buildings being closed to the public, 2021 dog licenses can be purchased through the mail or online. Dog license applications can be printed off the Treasurer’s page on the Clarion County website at www.co.clarion.pa.us. Please send your renewal card or a completed application with a check or money order made payable to Clarion County Treasurer to:

Karyn Montana, Treasurer

330 Main St., Room 110

Clarion, PA 16214

Online purchases can be made at www.padoglicense.com by choosing Clarion County and paying with a credit or debit card. There will be a two-dollar fee for this service.

Additionally, dog licenses can be purchased starting January 1, 2021, at the following locations:

– RMS Furniture, New Bethlehem

– Sligo Rec Center, Sligo

– Landers Store, Lucinda

– Knox Country Farm Supply, Knox

– Steiner’s Outdoors, East Brady

– Rocky Acres Kennels, Clarion

– Tri-County Animal Rescue, Shippenville

– Fryburg Old Treasure Depot, Fryburg

– Doggy Bole, Rimersburg

– Strattanville Borough office, Strattanville

Prices are $8.50 for male or female, $6.50 for spayed or neutered, and there is a two-dollar discount for senior citizens and disabled applicants. They are also lifetime licenses available at the Treasurer’s office only.

For further information, please call the Treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or email kmontana@ co.clarion.pa.us.

