A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 41. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

