Arvilla L. Karns, 92, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early hours of the morning on Monday, November 23, 2020 at The Caring Place.

Born March 25, 1928 in Franklin, she was first child, and only daughter, of the late Joseph E. and Ida (Wright) Brinker. She was a 1946 graduate of Franklin High School. After graduation, Arvilla worked for Kroger’s and then for GTE Phone Company in Franklin.

On Valentine’s Day in 1949, Arvilla had the pleasure of marrying her best friend and love of her life, Charles R. Karns, whom she shared many adventures and 68 blessed years with; he preceded her in death on March 23, 2017.

A strong woman with never-ending love for her family, Arvilla put her career aside to raise their two daughters, Beverly and Judy, as a stay-at-home mom. As the girls went off to college, Arvilla rejoined the workforce as a Switchboard Operator for the Franklin Regional Medical Center, where she worked for the next 21 years.

When she wasn’t working, Arvilla could often be found alongside her husband, Chuck, cruising with many motorcycle groups around the United States and spreading the love of the Lord. Both of them were Youth Workers at Fox Street Church of God and were involved in many other groups during their 67 years as part of the church. Arvilla also enjoyed painting and keeping a tidy home.

She was also a devoted grandmother, who was a familiar face at many sport games, meets, and matches for Kelly, Jodi, and Todd, and loved to travel to Texas to visit Jeremy and Glenda. She cherished her family and loved to “brag about them all.” Arvilla’s courage and strength in life can be found here and there in her family, friends, and all whom she touched. She will be forever loved and forever missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Beverly Prichard and her husband, John, of Franklin, and Judy Stevenson and her husband, Glen, of Pasadena, TX; her four grandchildren, Jodi Waldron and her husband, Brian, of Nazareth, PA, Todd Prichard and his wife, Katy, of Holly Springs, NC, Jeremy Stevenson of Friendswood, TX, and Glenda Stevenson of Pasadena TX; her six great-grandchildren, Brady, Holden, Hadley Mae, and Landon Waldron, and Cole and Rhys Prichard; and her two brothers, John Brinker of Edinboro, and DeWayne Brinker of Franklin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Arvilla was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kelly Prichard; and by her brother, Rolland Brinker.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Arvilla will be held privately for the family, with Pastor Dave Hart, officiating. Arvilla will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

A live stream of Arvilla’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Christian Motorcyclists Association, P.O. Box 9, Hatfield, AR 71945, and/or to the Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

