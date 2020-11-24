Carolyn S. DeSanto, 75, of Hawthorn, died on Monday morning, November 23, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.

Born on May 17, 1945 in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late Fred J. and Nellie L. (Catchpole) Sayers.

She was married on August 24, 1963 to Charles J. DeSanto of Hawthorn and he survives. She is also survived by six children, Scott DeSanto and his wife, Brenda of Brookville, Mike DeSanto and his wife, Rita of Fairmount City, Kim DeSanto of Indiana, Eric DeSanto of Hawthorn, Amy Bowersox and her husband, Ryan of Hawthorn, and Tyler DeSanto and his wife, Katie of Hawthorn, eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and good friends, Bill and Deb Smith, Larry and Marg Radaker, Tom and Sue Miller, and Violet Draa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Trice, and two sisters and their spouses, Leona and Bob Shaffer, and Bea and Joe Sayers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

