Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Ultimate Stuffing Balls

Get ready for the best stuffing ball recipe ever!

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped onion



1/3 cup butter, cubed5 cups soft bread cubes1 cup chopped walnuts1/2 cup minced fresh parsley1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning1/4 teaspoon pepper1/4 cup chicken broth1 large egg, well beaten

Directions

-In a large skillet, saute celery and onion in butter until tender. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Shape into eight balls.

-Place on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°.

