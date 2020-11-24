Clarion County Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 24, that there were 6,669 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 321,070.

There are 3,459 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 767 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 – November 19 stood at 11.1%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 17 and November 23 is 405,883 with 49,539 positive cases. There were 38,668 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 23.

As of 11:59 p.m., Monday, November 23, there were 81 new deaths reported for a total of 9,951 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 13,617 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,723,368 patients who have tested negative to date.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/24/20 – 6,669

11/23/20 – 4,762

11/22/20 – 7,075

11/21/20 – 6,778

11/20/20 – 6,808

11/19/20 – 7,126

11/18/20 – 6,339

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1536 35 1571 37 Butler 3681 132 3813 63 Clarion 749 31 780 7 Clearfield 1246 55 1301 10 Crawford 1508 56 1564 13 Elk 442 12 454 3 Forest 56 0 56 1 Indiana 2194 47 2241 34 Jefferson 589 20 609 6 McKean 385 31 416 4 Mercer 2410 56 2466 43 Venango 748 26 774 8 Warren 165 7 172 1

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,536 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,437 cases among employees, for a total of 38,973 at 1,228 distinct facilities in 64 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,292 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,146 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.