Clarion Man Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Girl Due Back in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A sentencing hearing for a Clarion man who reportedly raped a 12-year-old girl and solicited inappropriate photos and videos of her on social media is scheduled to resume next week.

Court documents indicate a sentencing hearing for 35-year-old Daniel Ray Droddy that was continued on November 18 is scheduled to resume at 10:45 a.m. on December 2.

Droddy is scheduled to stand for sentencing by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on one first-degree felony count of Rape of a Child.

According to the court documents, Droddy pleaded guilty to the above charge on May 29, 2020.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, Droddy remains lodged in Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the State Police Computer Crime Unit regarding allegations that Daniel Droddy solicited a 12-year-old victim for pictures and videos of her performing sexual acts and exposing herself to him via Facebook and Instagram.

The incidents occurred sometime between October 2017 and December 2018 at a residence located at 11004 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip from Facebook Legal Team relating that a juvenile was conversing with Daniel Droddy about sexual activity through Instagram.

On July 12, 2019, an administrative subpoena was served on Windstream, Droddy’s internet provider. From the information gathered from Windstream, Droddy’s address was determined, and a search warrant was executed around 8:35 a.m. on August 26, 2019, at 11004 Route 66, Clarion, Pa.

During a later interview, Droddy admitted to having sexual intercourse with the juvenile sometime between October 2017 and December 2017. He also reportedly admitted to inappropriately touching the juvenile and having the juvenile perform sexual acts on him, as well. Droddy would have been 32 and the juvenile would have been 12 years old at the time of the sexual acts, according to the complaint.

Droddy reportedly admitted to video chatting with the juvenile about sexually explicit information during the chats. He also reportedly admitted to sending her pictures of his penis through Facebook messenger. He advised that he received pictures of the juvenile’s breasts through social media, the complaint states.

Droddy was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on August 26 in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.