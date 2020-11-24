Dorothy M. “Dot” Brundage, 90, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the comfort of her home following a period of declining health, with her loving family by her side.

She was born February 27, 1930 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Herbert and Rose Eckel Moran. She attended the former Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Franklin High School.

She had worked for many years at the Venango County Courthouse as a switchboard operator for Venango County. She had also worked for many years as a member of the Venango County Election Board.

Mrs. Brundage was a member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin; where she was actively involved with the Altar Rosary Society, and was a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CD of A).

She especially enjoyed playing dominoes with her sisters and friends, and being an active part of her grandchildren’s lives.

She was married to Robert J. Brundage, Sr. on May 22, 1949. As a City of Franklin Fireman, Mr. Brundage preceded her in death on September 16, 1977, while serving in the line of duty.

Surviving are her children: Robert J. Brundage, Jr. (Karen) of Chino Valley, AZ; Cynthia S. Felix (Steve) of Cooperstown; Stephen L. “Buck” Brundage of Franklin; Charlene A. Hazlett (David) of Polk; Sheila R. Shreffler (Steve Urey) of Franklin; and Ann M. Heffern (William) also of Franklin. Also surviving are many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings: John “Jack” Moran (Therese) of Michigan; Rose McKenzie of Franklin; and Joseph Moran (Linda) of California; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Helen Caccavo, and Bernice Mihm.

Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A Christian Wake Service will be conducted Wednesday at 4:30 PM in the funeral home with Deacon Richard Reed, presiding. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, officiating. Private interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: St. Patrick Community Food Pantry, c/o: St. Patrick Church; or to Franklin Cemetery, P.O. Box 731, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.