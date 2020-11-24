West Forest Environmental Science Students Receive Climate Change Books

FOREST CO., Pa. – Dr. Sawtelle’s West Forest Environmental Science class studies their new Climate Change books.

(Pictured: Colton Kuntz, Katie Salsgiver, Leo Gilliland, Tristan Chambers, Faith Dietrich, Colt Price, Charlie Lasonis, Jessica Culver, Gunner Hasychak, Izzy Flick, and Tori Brown)

The books were donated by Free Books for Kids Town in Warren and will be used in conjunction with the Environmental Science curriculum.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.