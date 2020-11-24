 

West Forest Environmental Science Students Receive Climate Change Books

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

IMG_0600FOREST CO., Pa. – Dr. Sawtelle’s West Forest Environmental Science class studies their new Climate Change books.

(Pictured: Colton Kuntz, Katie Salsgiver, Leo Gilliland, Tristan Chambers, Faith Dietrich, Colt Price, Charlie Lasonis, Jessica Culver, Gunner Hasychak, Izzy Flick, and Tori Brown)

The books were donated by Free Books for Kids Town in Warren and will be used in conjunction with the Environmental Science curriculum.


