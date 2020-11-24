Phyllis H. McClelland, 87, formerly of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Trinity Living Center in Grove City.

Born November 17, 1933 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Grace (Smith) McClelland.

For most of her life, Phyllis was a member of the Office Staff of Polk Center.

With a love of the Lord, Phyllis loved to spend time learning from her Bible and spent a lot of her time teaching Sunday School. She also taught herself how to play the piano, enjoyed painting by numbers, reading, and hand embroidery, baking delicious goodies, and work in her garden, growing both flowers and vegetables. She was also an adventurous soul, enjoying a good vacation and fun adventure.

Most of all, Phyllis cherished the time she got to spend with her family and will be forever remembered as a great Aunt to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and her many great-great nieces and nephews.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Wilda McClelland of Grove City; and her many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her three brothers, Wayne McClelland, Wilbur McClelland, and Glenn McClelland; and by her two sisters, Doris McElhinney, and Marge Keller.

Funeral services for Phyllis will be held privately for the family, with Reverend Jon Martin, pastor of the Christian Missionary Alliance of Franklin Church, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Phyllis will be laid to rest in Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Phyllis’s honor to the Christian Missionary Alliance of Franklin Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA; and/or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

