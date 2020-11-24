Richard W. Best, 81, of Seneca, PA, died on Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.

Born Feb. 28, 1939 in Knox, PA., he was the son of the late Dana & Dorothy McKinsey Best.

Richard was a graduate of Keystone High School and attended Clarion University. He was married on July 3, 1969 in Franklin to the former Helen M. Eichner and she survives.

Dick worked as a supervisor for Joy Manufacturing. He was a member of the Izaak Walton and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Michael Zimmermann of New Holland, PA, James Zimmermann & his wife Diane of Barberton, OH, Timothy Best & his wife Joyce of Knox, PA, Patrick Best of Emlenton, and Rick Best & his wife Lisa of New Holland, PA; 8 grandchildren, Michael, Zachariah, Cassidy, Elaine, Nathan, Robert and Nicole and Evelyn; and one brother, Harold Best & his wife Linda of Franklin. He is also survived by a step sister, Merlene Meane, and his stepsisters’ husband Thomas Runyan, and brother in law Tom Eichner, and his wife Marilyn.

He was preceded in death by two daughters-in-law, Heleane Zimmermann and Laurie Best, and by his step-sister Ruth Runyan and sister-in-law Mary Steffee.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will take place at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakwood Heights 10 Vo-Tech Dr. Oil City, PA. 16301.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The family would like to send a special Thank You to the Oakwood Heights Staff who took such wonderful care of Richard.

