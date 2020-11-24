Robert Daniel “Danny” Carey, 66, of Worth Township, passed away in UPMC-Mercy Burn Unit on Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020 with his family at his side.

Danny was born in Grove City on Jan. 22, 1954 to Robert W. and Doris J. (Hart) Carey. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School in 1971. Danny was a member of Millbrook Presbyterian Church. While he was in school he worked and helped John Lawrence with his farm.

Following high school he worked for the Bessemer & Lake Erie Rail Road as a laborer for many years. Later he worked for Lezzer Lumber and the George Junior Republic.

Danny enjoyed hunting with his bow and rifle and in his younger years he enjoyed bowling. Throughout his life Danny was blessed with wonderful friends and neighbors. He considered Bobby Hunt his son and Bobby considered Danny as his father. The two spent endless hours together, hunting, taking care of horses, fishing and just spending time together.

He is survived by his mother, Doris J. Carey, Jackson Center, his companion, Linda Hunt, Grove City and her son, Bobby Hunt and wife Lisa, Cranberry Twp., PA, and his brother David W. Carey and wife Judith, Lake Worth, FL, two nephews, Michael D. Carey and wife Tracy and children, State College, PA and Joshua S. Carey and wife (Deb), Dallas, TX. Also, several aunts and uncles survive, Jeanette (Hart) Sopher and husband Bill, Linda (Hart) Pryor, Judith (Hart) Gilliland, James C Hart and wife Carolyn, Dale Carey and Doris (Carey) Thompson, 40 first cousins and many second and third cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Carey, aunts and uncles, Charles Hart and wife Esther, Eugene Hart and wife Una, Kenneth Hart and wife Lois, Robert Hart and wife Lillian, William Hart, Alice (Hart) Moon and husband Bonnie, Mary Lou (Hart) Morley and husband Warren, Rose Ann (Hart) Sloan and husband Donald, Eugene Carey and wife Joan, Winifred Carey, Ronald Carey, Lois Carey, William Thompson and Dick Pryor.

Memorials donations can be made to Millbrook Presbyterian Church, 1232 Millbrook Road, Jackson Center, PA 16133 or the Grove City Pet Rescue, 300 Oak Street, Grove City, PA 16127.

A private family service will be held in Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 with Evelyn Beebe officiating. Burial following in Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.

A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later date in the Millbrook Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.cunninghamfhgc.com.

