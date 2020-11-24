Russell Allen Reichard Sr., of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of November 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 6, 1944, to the late Lawrence and Nellie Mae (Lucas) Reichard in Baxter, PA. He graduated from Redbank Valley High School with the class of 1963.

Russell married Susan Finefrock on January 24, 1965, in Brookville, PA; Susan preceded him in passing on December 11, 2016.

He retired as a groundskeeper for the Brookville Area School District. He was a longtime member of the Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Brookville, PA. Russell loved the outdoors and any excuse to enjoy them, including hunting and plowing snow.

Russell is survived by three children; Russell Jr. (Kimberly) Reichard; Vernon (Rebecca) Reichard; Kimberly Reichard Withey; seven grandchildren; Jacob Reichard; Jesse Reichard; Levi Reichard; Noah Reichard; Samantha Withey; Colt Thrush; Wyatt Thrush; five great grandchildren; Cash Reichard; Carter Reichard; Cason Reichard; Jackson Kocher; Marris Reichard; and two siblings; Marilyn (Leonard) Syphrit; and Deborah (Eddie) Diaz.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in passing by; one brother; Larry Reichard; one sister; Lorraine McAfoos; and one infant brother; Bobby.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 10am to 12pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 12pm and officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker. Interment will take place at Ohl Cemetery, Ohl, Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by visiting http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41269.

