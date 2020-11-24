 

Say What?!: Canadian Town Posts Signs Reading: ‘Do Not Let Moose Lick Your Car’

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

    Canadian-town-posts-signs-reading-Do-not-let-moose-lick-your-carJASPER, Alberta – Officials in a Canadian town are posting signs with a very important instruction for local drivers: “Do not let moose lick your car.”

    The signs, posted in Jasper, Alberta, ask drivers to keep their vehicles a safe distance from moose to make sure the animals don’t get a taste of the road salt that inevitably ends up covering the sides of cars driving through the alpine town.

    Read the full story here.


