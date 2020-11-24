 

SPONSORED: It’s Lasagna Tuesday at Sweet Basil!

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

lasagna - a (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – It’s Lasagna Tuesday at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar! Specials are offered daily.

The following lasagna options are available:

Traditional Meat Lasagna $12.75

– Layers of pasta sheets, meat sauce, and ricotta and mozzarella cheese on a bed of marinara.

Pierogi Lasagna $12.75

– Layers of pasta sheets, mashed potatoes, grilled onions, and mozzarella on a bed of Alfredo sauce.

Saltwater Lasagna $15.50

– Layers of pasta sheets, Shrimp Bisque, and ricotta and mozzarella cheese on a bed of Alfredo sauce.

Visit Sweet Basil’s Facebook page to view their menu.

For take out or questions, please call 814-226-7013.

Below is the full week’s daily specials:

SUNDAY: Burger Sunday

MONDAY: Ravioli Monday

TUESDAY: Lasagna Tuesday

WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $5.00; Dozen $10.00

THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $13.50 (Choice of pasta)

FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $13.00

SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $17.25

Dining Room Hours:

Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The restaurant is operating according to CDC guidelines.

According to CDC guidelines, there is not a buffet.

The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.

Carry-out and curbside services are available.

Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

