Stalking, Harassment Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Terrorizing Woman

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Stalking and harassment charges have been filed against a man accused of prowling outside a woman’s Sugarcreek Borough apartment, peering in her windows, texting her repeatedly, and banging on her windows.

Sugarcreek Borough Police were dispatched around 9:01 p.m. on November 21, to a residence on Crestview Drive for a report of an unwanted individual attempting to gain access to the apartment.

Police say the caller reported her ex was “beating on the door” attempting to get in.

According to police, at the scene, 39-year-old Terrance Lawrence, of Erie, was identified while running out of the building. When he was stopped by police, Lawrence reportedly stated: “I’m the guy you are looking for.”

Police say through the course of an investigation, officers were then able to establish that Lawrence, over an extended period of time, placed the victim in fear for her safety by attempting to get into the residence by force at the door.

Lawrence also allegedly looked through the victim’s window and texted the victim about what was happening in the apartment, stating: “I can see you now,” as well as texting vulgar and offensive language and banging on the glass.

Lawrence was intoxicated at the time of his arrest, according to police.

Court documents indicate Lawrence was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 11:20 p.m. on November 21, on the following charges:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Stalking – Repeatedly Communicate To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Repeatedly in Another Manner, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Communicate Repeatedly and Inconvenient Hours, Misdemeanor 3

– Loitering And Prowling At Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on December 9 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

