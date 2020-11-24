State Route 899 Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Rollover

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 899 was closed for several hours between State Route 36 and State Route 66 due to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Tuesday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the accident, which involved a truck that was hauling hot tar, was reported around 11:07 a.m.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

LifeFlight was also dispatched to the scene.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) were also notified of the crash due to the nature of the freight.

Officials say State Route 899 was closed from its intersection with State Route 36 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, to its intersection with State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The roadway has since reopened, according to PennDOT.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.