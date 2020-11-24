Vada Jean Roof, 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020, at her home following a sudden illness.

Born January 23, 1932 in Freeport, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Leilah Mae Beatty Roof. She graduated from Indiana High School in 1950 and earned a B.S. degree from Juniata College in 1954.

Vada Jean taught for Fayette County Schools for two years before coming to the New Bethlehem area in 1956, where she taught music at Redbank Valley until her retirement in 1985.

She began teaching piano lessons shortly after her move to New Bethlehem and became the church organist for the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church on December 19, 1959 and added the St. Charles Catholic Church in 1985.

Vada Jean played for many weddings and funerals through the years and lead a weekly hymn sing for the residents of Edgewood Heights Personal Care Home in New Bethlehem. She volunteered at the Food Pantry and the Redbank Valley Thrift Shop.

She enjoyed traveling and visited 50 states, 16 countries and several Canadian Provinces.

Survivors include two brothers, Carl D. Roof of Indiana and Robert C. Roof of Valparaiso, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Vada Jean was preceded in death by two sisters and their husbands, Helen H. and John Lewis and Dorothy M. and Arthur Lewis. She was also preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Frances Roof and Nancy J. Roof.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no calling hours. A private interment will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana. Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the graveside service starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page. Reverend Dr. Jack Gareis will officiate over the service.

Online condolences may be sent to Vada Jean’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

