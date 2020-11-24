Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

LPN or RN

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire a Nurse to join their team.

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101st anniversary and are proud of their history!

RESIDENTIAL PROGRAM NURSE

JOB DETAILS

Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA

Position Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.54 per hour

JOB SUMMARY

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. The Residential Program Nurse is responsible for the coordination and documentation of medically-related aspects of care for consumers in their group homes.

QUALIFICATIONS

LPN or RN license required.

Prior experience working with G-Tubes preferred.

Prior experience working with individuals with MR preferred.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Criminal Record Check required.

Acceptable Child Abuse History Clearance required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate, schedule, monitor and attend all medical related aspects of care for consumers.

Meet on a regular basis (at least weekly) with the Residential Program Manager to review changes and ongoing medical issues of consumers and with Director, Franklin Programs as needed

Ensure compliance with medically-related regulations governing residential programs and assist with licensing inspections.

Conduct minor medical treatment for consumers in accordance with medical instructions from PCP/Specialist.

Make weekly and/or biweekly cursory physical check of consumers, according to specific needs.

Monitor and record consumers’ temperature, pulse, respiration, and blood pressure at a minimum of once a month. Weight is monitored when indicated by need or request of physician.

Coordinate all aspects of medication administration.

Why Work For Easterseals?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Benefits include health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off and eligibility for our retirement plan.

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

Please send your resume to: hrfr@eastersealswcpenna.org or click on the link below to apply through Paycom

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=11386&clientkey=369EACC1E359F3CA5A88E8D3C7B28192

THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST!

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana or protected Veteran status.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Registered Nurse

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services, with the highest retention rate in the industry, is accepting applications for the following positions in Clarion, PA:

Registered Nurse

We are seeking a qualified Registered Nurse to provide in-center hemodialysis patient care in our outpatient clinic in Clarion. This is a full time opportunity (30-39 hours/ week), offering all available benefits.

Qualifications:

Applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing.

Current PA state license and CPR certification required.

Hemodialysis experience preferred but not required. We are willing to train the right candidate!

Why Choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above the industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health benefits, free life insurance, and no charge disability benefits (long term and short term) as well as a generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent, direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or e-mail resume to:

Jodi Hannold, Clinic Manager

E-mail: jhannold@americanrenal.com

Fax: 978-232-4054

DFWP/ EOE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.

All inquiries will be held in strict confidence.

www.americanrenal.com

Corrections Officers

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for full-time and part-time Corrections Officers to work within the Venango County Prison.

Required qualifications: Possess a high school diploma, or the equivalent, plus some experience typing and using personal computers. First aid and CPR helpful. You must be a Pennsylvania resident and possess a valid PA driver’s license. No experience required. Training provided on the job.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county defined benefit pension program, and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Monday, November 23rd, 2020 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Mechanical Engineer

Webco

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource.

That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

The Mechanical Engineer designs, develops, and tests all aspects of the mechanical components for production equipment in order to improve production output and performance objectives in a timely, cost-effective manner.

Duties:

Plans and designs equipment to improve manufacturing processes in plant.

Maximize equipment efficiencies by analyzing layout of equipment, workflow, and work force utilization.

Assist production in improving systems of production control, standard operating procedures, safety, and quality.

Recommends and implements improvements to equipment.

Develops and implements optimal, cost-effective manufacturing processes and methods in accordance with production specifications and quality standards.

Assists in coordination of the new equipment purchase, installation, and training.

Includes regular (daily) assignments, individual project assignments and participation on project teams created to study, prepare recommendations, and implement solutions to various equipment related issues and problems.

Performs research, and analysis of manufacturing equipment processes and operations procedures, including production flow, equipment, and manpower utilization in order to make recommendations that will result in and promote more efficient and effective production operations.

Will gather information from a variety of sources, study problems, break them down into component parts and recommend solutions to coordinate elements by applying advanced analytical techniques and methods from a variety of disciplines including mathematics, science and engineering.

Provides engineering technical support to production operation.

Conducts investigations and analysis directed toward equipment utilization and operations necessary to meet customer specifications.

Assists in developing systems and controls to ensure a safe work environment and compliance with quality standards. Ensures that equipment, processes and procedures are directed toward achieving these standards.

Requirements:

Knowledge of Kaizen and Lean Management manufacturing techniques a plus.

Proficient computer skills in MS Office. Computer assisted design (CAD) proficiency a plus.

Excellent organization and planning skills with the ability to think ahead and plan over a 6-12-month time span and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities.

Highly motivated, self-driven, individual with a strong desire to succeed and eager to enhance knowledge and skills through on-going education and development.

Must be creative, inquisitive, analytical, and detail oriented with a mechanical aptitude.

Ability to apply engineering and technical/mechanical knowledge sufficient to render original and ingenious advice or service and make judgements involving engineering problems.

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s unique talents, skills, and individual qualities.

Ability to quickly learn and work independently, as well as in project team environment.

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including technical writing skills in order to write technical reports, procedures, and manuals for internal documentation.

Typical Working Conditions:

The Mechanical Engineer divides his/her time between an indoor office environment at our Oil City location and in the manufacturing area of this facility.

The office environment is typically temperature controlled and clean, with normal air contaminants, such as dust, typically found in an office environment.

The manufacturing environment has regular exposure to loud and prolonged noise.

Regular exposure to hot temperatures of 95º F to 110º F in the summer due to the combination of the actual outside temperature and heat from the processes inside the facility. Employees are also exposed to cold temperatures, which is dependent on the actual outside temperature.

While in the manufacturing area, employees are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to include noise/hearing protection, safety glasses with side shields and steel toed work shoes.

Education and Experience:

B.S or M.S in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering

5-7 years mechanical engineering design/project experience required.

Steel related experience preferred

HOURS:

There is one shift available that consists of eight-hour shifts. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. May require additional hours of work on occasion, as required.

Apply Online HERE.

CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Klapec Trucking

Klapec Trucking company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!

Business is growing and so are we.

Come join us for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time, complete benefit package, quality equipment, and driver friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of our team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:

KlapecTrucking.com

888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

Occupational Therapist

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is looking to hire a Per Diem Occupational Therapist (OT) to provide therapy services to our patients in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties.

Join in a rewarding and independent environment that is flexible with your lifestyle.

Requirements:

Licensed Occupational Therapist in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 1 year recent recent experience in healthcare

Ability to work independently and manage time effectively

Communicate and Supervise COTA as needed

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation.

Applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and submitted with a resume to: Human Resources, Clarion Forest VNA, Inc., 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For more information, please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Farm Manager

Scenic Rivers YMCA

FERTIGS, Pa – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is seeking a Farm Manager/Managers to care for a property in Fertigs, PA. Interested applicants may apply by November 12, 2020.

POSITION: Farm Manager(s)

GENERAL FUNCTION:

Under the guidance of the Scenic Rivers YMCA Property Manager and/or Executive Director, the Farm Manager is a key position for the Scenic Rivers YMCA in representing the Y to the community. Maintaining a neatly groomed, friendly atmosphere to those who visit the grounds in conjunction with the policies and guidelines established by the Board of Directors, the Farm Managers have the following scope of responsibilities:

KNOW HOW:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Previous Experience – 3 years minimum in related fields.

3 years minimum in related fields. Mechanical Skills – engines, tools, repair

engines, tools, repair Animal Husbandry – basic vet care, health, small/large animals

basic vet care, health, small/large animals Ability to Communicate – effective communication with the public through verbal, written and technology

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Develop & implement a preventative maintenance program for YMCA equipment on the property.

Perform light maintenance on equipment (change oil, minor repairs).

Prepare and ready grounds for any plantings.

Assist with harvesting of large quantity of plantings (hay, corn).

Maintain the property/structures in a manner that provides a safe environment for visitors.

Maintain the grounds by mowing/trimming to meet the grooming standards set forth by the Y.

Provide daily, or as needed, care/feeding/cleaning to all animals housed on the property.

Meet with appropriate Y representatives to coordinate all programs, activities, to be offered on the grounds.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

As part of the Scenic Rivers YMCA team, customer service is a priority in representing the YMCA to the community. Farm managers will provide friendly, customer-first service, keeping the Y values at the center of all decision making.

Required Certifications & Qualifications

Three years of related farming experience.

First Aid, CPR Certifications

Attend any physical trainings identified by the supervisor as necessary to maintain the property.

GENERAL OVERVIEW

The Farm Manager(s) are provided a home to live in, free of rent and utilities, in exchange for maintaining the grounds in a very neat manner, providing daily care to animals and while assisting with possible hay making, or camp harvest, as well as minor repairs or maintenance on equipment necessary for the YMCA to operate the facility.

Qualified applicants may apply by November 12, 2020 to Thomas K. Spence, CEO, Scenic Rivers YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources and at the Oil City YMCA or Clarion County YMCA.

Registered Nurses

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest is seeking qualified Registered Nurses.

Full Time, Part Time and Casual Opportunities available



Compassionate individuals of all experience levels are encouraged to apply!

Wages range from $24.95 to $35.99/hr

Opportunity to earn your BSN or MSN TUITION FREE through UPMC’s collaborative university partnership. UPMC is ready to focus on your goals!

Applicants will be placed in the appropriate job title / salary from the “My Nursing Career Ladder” based on their individual experience and education. NOW is your moment to find your place at UPMC!

Qualifications:

Minimum six months experience preferred.

BSN preferred.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, caring relationships with executives, managers, physicians, non-physician providers, ancillary and support staff, other departments, and patients/families.

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in application of the nursing process.

Mobility and visual manual dexterity.

Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting and positioning of patients.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

UPMC approved national certification preferred.

Current Pennsylvania licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.

ACLS within 1 year of hire or transfer into department NIH within 90 days of hire or transfer into department.

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

NIH Stroke Scale (NIH)

Registered Nurse (RN)

Act 34

OAPSA

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

Total Rewards

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life &emdash; because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

Our Values

At UPMC, we’re driven by shared values that guide our work and keep us accountable to one another. Our Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join us?

Click Here to Apply Today!

Department Clerk III Admin 1

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III Admin 1 position for Human Services Administration.

Starting salary: $9.60/hr.

Job objective: To perform specialized clerical duties for the Administration unit within Venango County Human Services.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks and clearances must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered.

County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 11/13/20.

Documents are available via the following methods: app and job description by email upon request; qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov; applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us.

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

ADLC/Home Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services

VNA Extended Care Services is growing and we are looking to hire Full-time, Part-time, and Per Diem employees to help in the Adult Daily Living Center to assist clients with activities and to provide personal care to our consumers in their own homes.

VNA’s Adult Daily Living Center is a community-based group setting that seeks to meet the need of physically and/or mentally impaired adults to maintain or improve their level of function. Daycare Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM.

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep and light housekeeping to our consumers in their own homes. Days and Hours vary. Overnight hours are available.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Current CPR

Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

EOE

OR and Outpatient Surgical Services Nurse Manager

Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital is currently looking to fill an opening for a OR and Outpatient Surgical Services Nurse Manager.

This position will provides oversight of the OR, PACU, and same day surgery.

Clarion Hospital, an equal opportunity employer, offers a competitive salary, full benefits, and the opportunity to make a strong impact on our success and yours.

Submit your resume to brooke.divins@butlerhealthsystem.org or visit our website to apply on-line at www.clarionhospital.org.

UPS Attendant at Riverhill Battery Warehouse

Riverhill Battery Warehouse

Riverhill Battery Warehouse, Located on Rt 322 in Shippenville, is looking for a seasonal UPS Attendant.

Training will be done on site, no experience needed! If interested, Please contact Riverhill Battery Warehouse at 814-227-2123 or visit them at 11041 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Full-Time Dental Assistant or EFDA

Primary Health Network

The Primary Health Network, a large non-profit organization, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of a Full-Time Dental Assistant or EFDA (Expanded Functions Dental Assistant) at their Clarion Dental Center.

The position is located at 30 Pinnacle Drive, Clarion, PA. The hours for this position are generally 8:30 AM- 5:00 PM Monday-Friday with some possible evening hours required.

General Description:

EFDA- This individual assists in the provision of primary and comprehensive dental care as a member of a team of health professionals. This person also performs the duties of an Expanded Functions Dental Assistant, Dental Assistant, as well as some limited clerical duties at the site. Priority is given to those duties as approved for the licensure as an EFDA. The employee also provides general duties deemed appropriate by the supervisor(s) or Dentist.

Dental Assistant- This individual assists in the provision of primary and comprehensive dental care as a member of a team of health professionals. This person also performs limited clerical duties in the department as well; however, priority is given to chair side assisting and other dental duties as deemed appropriate by the supervisor(s).

Job Qualifications/ Requirements:

Expanded Functions Dental Assistant

Graduate of an approved EFDA program/school

Valid PA EFDA Licensure

Minimum of three months previous experience as an EFDA preferred

PA Certification in Radiology or willingness to obtain

Previous FQHC and experience with electronic medical records a plus

Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

Flexibility in the workplace

Computer proficient

Dental Assistant

Graduate of an approved dental program/school

Minimum of three months previous experience working in a dental office preferred

Pennsylvania Certification in Radiology or willingness to obtain

Previous FQHC and experience with electronic medical records a plus

Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

Flexibility in the workplace

Computer proficient

Successful candidates will be flexible, motivated, and demonstrate critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Hourly wage commensurate with experience, excellent benefits package, EOE.

For more information and to apply, Click Here.

Full-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank is currently searching for a full-time Teller to join their Clarion team.

A successful candidate should have excellent communication/organizational skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to respond in a professional manner to any customer inquiries and/or requests. Candidates must be a team player and have a flexible schedule.

Job Requirements:

Previous banking experience recommended, but not required. Customer service, sales experience, and teller transaction processing experience is preferred.

Resumes must be received by 11/05/2020 at: Clarion County Community Bank, Attn: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to bwenner@clarionbank.com.

EEO Statement:

Clarion County Community Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment, without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, or marital status.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Maintenance Technician at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries in Oil City/ Reno is looking to hiring a Maintenance Technician.

Maintenance Technician – Oil City/Reno

We believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:

Servicing, maintaining, rebuilding, and repairing a wide variety of production or processing machines and equipment used in a steel tube heavy industrial manufacturing facility. Additional responsibilities include buildings and facilities maintenance and repair. Work performed includes electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating and plumbing compressors, pumps, conveyors, motors and boilers

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

Pneumatics

Hydraulics

PLCs

Industrial electricity

Basic mechanical skills

Ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting

Repair of manufacturing equipment.

Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering, Maintenance or professional certification.

Hours:

Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

Apply online here.

General Plant Openings at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries in Oil City/ Reno is looking to hiring General Plant Workers.

GENERAL PLANT OPENING – OIL CITY/RENO

We believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:

Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube-forming mill. Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment and ensuring quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks.

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor.

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range.

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout manufacturing process.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout manufacturing process. Most jobs are fast paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential.

Hours:

Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.



Qualifications

PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Math skills must include the ability to do decimals, fractions and averages. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. Regular attendance at work is an essential job function. Education: High school education or equivalent is preferred. Experience: Previous manufacturing experience preferred. Equipment: After training, must be able to operate a variety of industrial machines safely and efficiently.

Apply online here.

Multiple Clarion County Positions

Clarion County

Clarion County is hiring the following positions within multiple departments.

Please visit our website below for the full ads, to get more information on the positions, and for the Clarion County Application.

www.co.clarion.pa.us/jobs/Pages/openings.aspx

Applications can also be picked up at:

Clarion County Administration Building

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Completed Applications can be emailed to: tkriebel@co.clarion.pa.us

Or mailed to:

Human Resources

330 Main Street, Room 111

Clarion, PA 16214

If you have any questions, please feel free to call 814-226-4000 ext. 2812

Children and Youth Services

Caseworker 1 – Intake – $13.59/hour starting rate– 40 hours/week

Performs intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services. Conducts intake or assessment interviews to determine immediate needs of children and families. Investigates allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse, assesses risk, assures safety of child(ren) and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Caseworker 1 – Ongoing – $13.59/hour starting rate – 40 hours/week

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Clerk Typist II – $21,840.00/year – 40 hours/week

This is moderately complex clerical work involving the typing and processing of documents in a variety of functions, requires the utilization of typing skills, and the processing of a variety of documents which include the verification of information, performing arithmetic calculations, coding, and assisting the public in completing governmental forms. Work involves the skilled typing of correspondence, reports, transactions, transmittals, and similar documents as part of the clerical documents processing of an office or functional activity.

Requirements: Six months experience as Clerk Typist 1; or High School diploma or equivalency plus some demonstrated business/clerical and computer knowledge. Two years of clerical work experience in office environment, county government, or court system that includes data entry, report generation/reconciliation and record keeping; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Department of Public Safety

911 Dispatcher Trainee – Starting salary: $12.00/hour

This position would best be filled by someone who is detail oriented, focused, and has good communication skills. Some duties of this position include but are not limited to:

Becoming certified as an Emergency Medical, Police, and Fire Dispatcher

Dispatching local EMS, Fire, and Police Agencies to emergency and non-emergency calls

Working with multiple agencies including PEMA and FEMA, PennDOT on road conditions, surrounding counties on large scale incidents, Emergency Management on hazmat scenarios and large scale incidents, and more.

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background. Applicants must be able to work 12 hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Qualifying applicants will be required to pass a test consisting of basic reading, typing, memory, and multitasking skills.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applicants will not be accepted after this date.

Office of Assessment and Revision of Taxes

Deeds Analyst/Administrative Support – Salary Range: $12.00 – $16.00/hour – 37.5 hours/week.

This position provides a variety of high-level administrative services in the Assessment Office. Experience with processing transactions related to properties (sales, transfers, deed/mortgages, appraisals, etc.), and reading property descriptions. Examine deeds, deeds of trust, liens, judgments, easements, and encumbrances to verify legal descriptions of property. Review the Homestead/Farmstead status for each parcel related to a transfer document and assist with entry, processing, and reporting related to the existing database and new applications. Assist in the evaluation of real estate and preliminary review of documentation to establish base-year values. The work requires one to have a high attention to detail, strong grammatical skills, and excellent customer service skills.

Requirements: Any assessor employed after March 16, 1992, shall obtain certification within a period of three years from the effective date of employment as an assessor. The requirements defined in the Assessors Certification Act (1992, April 16, P.L. 155, No. 28, § 5) are as follows: The applicant shall have a high school diploma, or its equivalent, or two years of assessing experience. Prior experience in the handling of deeds is preferred. The applicant shall be at least 18 years of age. Must successfully pass all required background checks.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday October 30th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities

Developmental Disabilities Waiver Coordinator – Salary Range: $29,390.40 – $34,935.95 – 40 hours/week.

The primary responsibility of this position is to assure consistent quality for all recipients of the Waiver Services programming delivered by the Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Administrative Entity. Important aspects of this work are the annual Individual Service Plan (ISP) review and approval in the Home and Community Service Information System (HCSIS) system, and the assurance of compliance with all State and Federal regulations pertaining to the delivery of Waiver Services for DD and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) per the current Administrative Entity Operating Agreement with the Office of Developmental Programming.

Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Services or related field and two years experience in human services; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applicantions will not be accepted after this date.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Residential Treatment Supervisor I at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

$500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy

Responds to step 1 grievances

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or 60 college credits and three years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.00 – $18.88

$1000 Sign On Bonus until 11/30/2020

1 opening is a weekend position hours are

Friday – 3 pm to 11 pm

Saturday – 7 am to 11 pm

Sunday – 7 am to 11 pm

off Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

The other positions available have varied shifts.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Aide

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Aide at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $12.00 – $17.45

$500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

Essential Functions:

Conducts random /unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) to ensure client location.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Provides for physical safety and security of clients while under staff member supervision.

Maintains confidentiality of information related to client information.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new level staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Observes activities and responds accordingly including emergency situations such as evacuation, CPR, or first aid.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High School Diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.55 – $23.40

$500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Full-Time LPNs

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is hiring 2 full-time LPNs to become a member of their 5 star team.

They offer their Licensed Practical Nurses / LPNs competitive pay and benefit package, a great work environment, and lots of advancement opportunities. If this sounds like the opportunity that you’ve been looking for, apply for this skilled nursing position today!

QUALIFICATIONS

Current LPN License

A caring personality

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is also willing to accept graduates that are not licensed yet depending on available supervision

Please contact 814-226-6380 for more information.

General Laborer

Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge.

Moonlight Packaging offers:

10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday

Paid holidays/Paid vacation

Retirement plan with match

Profit sharing

Health insurance

Advancement opportunities

There will be a drug test prior to hire. Punctually and attendance are required. Moonlight Packaging is an equal opportunity employer.

Please send resume by mail to:

1300 West First Street

Oil City, PA 16301

Or by email to: sales@moonlightpackaging.com.

Easterseals Residential Program Workers

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire energetic Residential Program Workers to join their team.

Job Details

Job Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA

Position Type: Full-Time 40 hour/Part-Time 32 hour

Salary: $12.00 an hour

Description

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101st anniversary and are proud of their history! Full-time positions come with a benefit package with health care valued at 6k. Part-time positions come with health care and retirement savings plan.

Qualifications-Direct Support Professional:

High School diploma or GED equivalent required.

Prior experience working with individuals with disabilities preferred. Great patience and a true desire to connect with others are keys to success in our programs.

Upon hire, successful completion of Medication Administration Test required.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Child Abuse Clearance and Criminal Record Check required.

Passing of physical examination and TB required.

Job Summary-Direct Support Professional:

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. Various shifts are available.

Why Work For Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Full-time positions come with regular hours, health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off and eligibility for our retirement plan. Part-time positions working 32 hours come with health care and retirement savings plan. The hourly rate is $12.00

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana or protected Veteran status.

Interested applicants can email their resume to: hrfr@eastersealswcpenna.org

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Varsity Wrestling Coach

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is hiring a Varsity Wrestling Coach for the 2020-2021 Season.

Prior experience as a wrestling coach preferred. Applicants must possess or be able to obtain all required clearances as well as complete PIAA required training.

Send cover letter, resume and references to Natalie Miller Martini, Clarion High School, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion PA.

Deadline for applications October 23, 2020.

Financial Assistant

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking to hire a Financial Assistant.

Financial Assistant Position:

Associates Degree in Accounting or related field required. Position is Part-Time to start (30-35 hours/week) with the opportunity after a 90-day probationary period to earn a Full-Time Position upon review.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: basic accounting (expenses and bill management), QuickBooks data entry, Microsoft Office applications use, Google Suite and Adobe software use, and Insurance/Benefit coordination. Experience with the aforementioned responsibilities preferred.

Submit Cover Letter and Resume by Friday, October 9, 2020, at https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=94

Service Coordinator III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) position.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. We provide $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment necessary.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 10/09/20. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

School Nurse

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District will be hiring a long term (8-16 weeks) position for a school nurse.

Applicants must have a current nursing license and required clearances within 1 year.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume and copies of license and clearances to Mrs. Natalie Miller-Martini, Clarion High School, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Deadline for applications October 23, 2020.

