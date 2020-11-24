Founding Member of Miller Rankin Foxburg American Legion Post Passes Away

William David “Bill” Logue, 83, a lifelong well known St. Petersburg resident, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

William was born in St. Petersburg on June 25, 1937. He was the son of the late Archie Ralph and Bertha Dembeck Logue.

He was a 1955 graduate of St. Petersburg-Richland High School. Bill was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg where he was baptized.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1956 – 1958 and had earned the rank of sergeant.

He was a founding member of the Miller Rankin Foxburg American Legion Post #636 and served as commander for a number of years. He was also a member of the Blue Devils Marching Unit that participated in many area parades each year. Bill was instrumental in starting the Sons of The American Legion at the Foxburg Post. He was a founding member of the St. Petersburg Rod and Gun Club. Bill served on St. Petersburg Borough Council for many years and had been council president.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most especially family gatherings.

Bill had been employed at Allison Engineering, C & K Coal in Sligo and retired from the maintenance department at A-C Valley High School in Foxburg.

Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Stewart Logue, whom he married on January 28, 1958. Also surviving are two sons, William Dennis “Denny” Logue and his wife, Gabriele of St. Petersburg and David M. Logue of Butler; two daughters, Melanie Courson and her husband, Thomas “Tom” and Marcy Courson and her husband, Robert “Rob” all of St. Petersburg; nine grandchildren, William “Daniel” Bill Logue, Carilyn Strawbridge, Jeremy Logue, Jennifer Jahn, Jeffrey Courson, Thomas “Tommy” Courson, Corey Courson, Bradley Courson, and Bryan Courson; thirteen great grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and his dog, Zoey.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph C. Logue and three sisters, Patricia Dittman, Caroline Botts, and Joan McCall.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Friday (covid 19 protocol). A private funeral service will be held Saturday from the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Petersburg Historical Society or the St. Petersburg Lending Library, PO Box 235, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

