Wednesday, November 25, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of showers before 10am, then a slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


