A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of showers before 10am, then a slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.