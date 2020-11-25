Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Thanksgiving Turkey for Two

Having a smaller gathering this year? No problem!

Ingredients

2 turkey breast tenderloins (6 ounces each)

1/4 cup white wine or chicken broth



1 tablespoon butter, melted1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon dried tarragon1/4 teaspoon paprika1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

Directions

-Place turkey in an 11×7-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. In a small bowl, combine the wine, butter, salt, tarragon and paprika. Spoon over turkey. Arrange mushrooms around tenderloins.

-Bake, uncovered, at 375° for 30-35 minutes or until a thermometer reads 170°, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with remaining pan drippings.

