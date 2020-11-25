Clarion County Reports 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Additional Deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 25, that there were 6,759 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 327,829.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/25/20 – 6,759

11/24/20 – 6,669



11/23/20 – 4,76211/22/20 – 7,07511/21/20 – 6,77811/20/20 – 6,80811/19/20 – 7,126

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1571 57 1628 38 Butler 3813 219 4032 69 Clarion 780 34 814 9 Clearfield 1301 67 1368 10 Crawford 1564 71 1635 14 Elk 454 27 481 4 Forest 56 0 56 1 Indiana 2241 71 2312 35 Jefferson 609 35 644 6 McKean 416 6 422 4 Mercer 2466 72 2538 43 Venango 774 19 793 8 Warren 172 22 194 1

There are 3,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 826 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 – November 19 stood at 11.1%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 18 and November 24 is 405,184 with 45,557 positive cases. There were 56,197 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 24.

As of 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, there were 144 new deaths reported for a total of 10,095 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 14,361 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,743,221 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,915 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,466 cases among employees, for a total of 39,381 at 1,232 distinct facilities in 64 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,198 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Nov. 24:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

