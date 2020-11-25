Daniel L. Lawson, 63, of Oakhill Apartments in Franklin, Pa, passed away Weds. November 18th at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pa.

He was born June 15, 1957 and was the son of the late Earl R. Lawson and Marie L. Lawson of Franklin, Pa.

Daniel is survived by his brother David E. Lawson and wife Kristine M Lawson of Kane, Pa., his niece Dana M (Lawson) Good and her husband Josh Good and their 3 children of Kane, Pa.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

