 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Emergency Responders Dispatched to Car Fire on South Fifth Avenue

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

5905C36B-6C5C-4B01-A609-3D61AAF05065CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Local firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire on Monday afternoon on South Fifth Avenue.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com a call came in around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23, for a car fire at 1008 South Fifth Avenue in Clarion Township (Cricklewood Center).

Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1 was dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 5:09 p.m.

A37190AA-734B-4B22-8BBB-3B4645322B46

State police are expected to release information on the incident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.