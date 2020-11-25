Emergency Responders Dispatched to Car Fire on South Fifth Avenue

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Local firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire on Monday afternoon on South Fifth Avenue.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com a call came in around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23, for a car fire at 1008 South Fifth Avenue in Clarion Township (Cricklewood Center).

Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1 was dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 5:09 p.m.

State police are expected to release information on the incident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.