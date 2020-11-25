Franklin Man Accused of Luring Child, Corruption of Minors

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed luring a child, corruption of minors, and related charges against a Franklin man who allegedly supplied beer and marijuana to two juveniles.

According to court documents, on Monday, November 23, the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Jamal Wallace Stephens in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.

The charges stem from an investigation by Patrolman Johnson, of the Franklin Police Department, that began in August.

According to a criminal complaint, Patrolman Johnson was dispatched around 3:48 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, to Arbor Circle to handle an incident.

As Patrolman Johnson was clearing the incident, he was approached by a concerned citizen who stated that there was an 11-year-old girl smoking cigarettes and was always coming out of an apartment, which is an offender’s apartment. Patrolman Johnson learned the name of the juvenile and was able to find her address. He made contact inside the apartment with the mother of the juvenile and her 16-year-old juvenile sister. Through an interview with the juveniles, it was determined that both girls had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana either outside the apartment of the offender, Jamal Stephens, or “in the shed” outside the offender’s apartment, the complaint states.

It was determined that Stephens had a gathering the prior weekend, August 14, 2020, to August 16, 2020, which was when this had all happened.

The 11-year-old juvenile stated that beer had been supplied to her in a cup and that the marijuana was in blunt form. The 16-year-old juvenile was less forthcoming with information about the incident, the complaint indicates.

Upon another interview attempt with the offender, the 16-year-old was found to be at the apartment after being told not to return. She stated that her mother did not know she was there. After interviewing the mother, it was determined that she had told both girls to stay away from the offender’s apartment and that the 16-year-old disobeyed her mother’s wishes, according to the complaint.

Stephens is facing the following charges:

– Lure Child Into Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc Minor, Misdemeanor (two counts)

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

