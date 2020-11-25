Local Man “Sharing the Love of Barbecue” at New Store
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The “love of barbecue” is the focus for owner Sean Moffatt of Allegheny BBQ Supply.
While Moffatt, a Venango County native, opened Allegheny BBQ Supply in the Cranberry Mall this year during the first week of March, his love for barbecue began years earlier.
Moffatt has been competing professionally in barbecue and steak cooking competitions with his father since 2008.
“My dad was looking to retire and had been watching these BBQ shows on TV and said ‘I think we’d like that.'”
It all really began with the Smoke on the Allegheny competition in Franklin.
“We just fell in love with the people that were there. A lot of the competitors that were there are still great friends, and we stay in touch. You meet a lot of good people on the circuit.”
That circuit has taken Moffatt from Venango County as far south as Georgia and as far west as Kansas City; although, he said that they spent most of their competition time in the mid-Atlantic region covering New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.
Moffatt has competed in all four main areas of the competitions, including chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder, and brisket, as well as in ancillary categories including scallops, dessert, burgers, wings, and meatballs. They have also competed for the title of grand champion, which requires wins in all of the four main areas.
His team has won many accolades across the eastern part of the nation, including overall Grand Champion at the Hudson Valley Rib Fest, where they competed against over 50 other teams. That win qualified them to compete in the invitational contest at the American Royal (World Series of Barbecue) in 2016. The American Royal includes both the invitational contest, which had 180 teams competing and an open contest the following day with 557 teams.
After pushing it hard in the competition circuit for several years, he decided to “back off a little.” Nevertheless, he wanted to use his love of barbecue in another way. That’s what led to his decision to open up Allegheny BBQ Supply.
“We wanted to try to give some of that knowledge back to people and still be connected to barbecue.”
Many of the products that Moffatt carries at the store – such as rubs and sauces to accessories, cookbooks, and pepper mixes – are products he’s used in competition.
“There are some that we haven’t, but they’re still very good products. All of the products in here are made by award-winning pitmasters from across the United States, so they’re all tried and true sauces and rubs.”
He noted they’ve also been growing since they opened, starting out with just 24 rubs and 16 sauces, and now carrying over 50 rubs and 25 sauces.
Along with the products they carry, Allegheny BBQ Supply also offers the knowledge of barbecue they’ve gained through their decade-plus of completion experience and are currently working on offering classes sometime early next year.
“We really do want to share the knowledge and get more people to appreciate (the art of) barbecue and realize it’s not just a summer thing. You can do it all year round.”
They do not have details on the times and location for the classes, but Moffatt hopes to make an announcement in the coming weeks on their Facebook page, where they also share their upcoming hours, new products, special gift basket offers, and more.
