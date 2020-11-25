Nancy Marie (Kalgren) Park, 81, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital.

Nancy was born on July 5, 1939, to the late Andrew Frank and Nellie Ardell (Horm) Kalgren in Brockport, PA. She attended the Brookville Area School District.

Nancy married Dalton Edgar Park Sr., on August 5, 1995; he preceded her in passing on December 13, 2005.

She worked as a waitress at the Gold Eagle and Plyler’s Family Restaurant. Nancy was a woman of faith and a member of the Victory Praise and Worship Center in Brookville, PA. She enjoyed doing word finds and shopping. Nancy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by two daughters; Mindy Guthrie; Heather Guntrum; one son; Bill Thrush Jr.; six grandchildren; Michael Guthrie; Aron Guthrie; Tiffany Straitiff; Samantha Kocher; Colt Thrush; Wyatt Thrush; nine great grandchildren; McKenzie; Hoyt; Maverick; Mason; Ainsley; Addy; Maddox; Jackson; and Chanel.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy is preceded in passing by two sisters; Alice Keller; Margaret Snyder; one brother; Donald Kalgren; and grandson; Joshua Guthrie.

Interment will take place at St. Johns Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp., Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

