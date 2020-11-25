Natale Ann Schmude, 42, of Tylersburg, passed away at her home and was delivered into the Lord’s hands early Sunday morning, November 22, 2020.

She was born on September 4, 1978 in Oil City; daughter of Jeffrey A. Schmude of Erie and the late Sharon Toth Fasenmyer.

Natale was currently employed at Gates and Burns Realty in Clarion.

She enjoyed exercising, especially walking, and spending time with her family and her dog, Layla.

In her younger years, Natale helped with projects at Keystone Smiles in Knox.

She is survived by her father, Jeffrey, and his wife, Nanette of Erie; her daughter, Alexis Mellon of Erie; a son: Isaiah Smith of Knox; her grandson, Ryker Lydic; a sister, Nicole Schmude Resnick and her husband, Michael, of High View, WV; three brothers, Jacob Schmude and his wife, Amy, of Baltimore, MD, Lucas Schmude and his wife, Brianna, of Springboro, OH, and Alex Schmude of Tucson, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Natale was preceded in death by her mother; her paternal grandparents, William and Eunice Schmude; and her maternal grandparents, Stephen and Dorothy Toth.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation.

A private Graveside Service will be held at the Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

