 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Garnet Y. Depner

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 @ 04:11 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_0093Garnet Y. Depner, 88, of Jeannette, died on Monday, November 23, 2020, at home.

She was born on October 15, 1932, in Knox, Pa., a daughter of the late Ray P. and Stella (Toy) Campbell.

Prior to retirement, she was employed as a real estate agent and was a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church.

Family and bridge were Garnet’s life.

She was an avid duplicate bridge player where she was a Ruby Life Master. Garnet’s family would like to give a special word of thanks to her “bridge friends.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Wile, a son Ray C. Wile, and a sister Lois Schrecengost.

She is survived by her children Rhea Jean Thompson and her husband James of Jeannette; Ronald Earl Wile and his wife Deb of Indiana, Pa.; Robin Davidson and her husband Jack of Hartwell, Ga.; Rhonda Wile and her husband Richard Galbreath of St. Marys, West Virginia; and Richard F. Wile of Lakeworth, Florida; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private. Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc., of Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.