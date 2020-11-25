Garnet Y. Depner, 88, of Jeannette, died on Monday, November 23, 2020, at home.

She was born on October 15, 1932, in Knox, Pa., a daughter of the late Ray P. and Stella (Toy) Campbell.

Prior to retirement, she was employed as a real estate agent and was a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church.

Family and bridge were Garnet’s life.

She was an avid duplicate bridge player where she was a Ruby Life Master. Garnet’s family would like to give a special word of thanks to her “bridge friends.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Wile, a son Ray C. Wile, and a sister Lois Schrecengost.

She is survived by her children Rhea Jean Thompson and her husband James of Jeannette; Ronald Earl Wile and his wife Deb of Indiana, Pa.; Robin Davidson and her husband Jack of Hartwell, Ga.; Rhonda Wile and her husband Richard Galbreath of St. Marys, West Virginia; and Richard F. Wile of Lakeworth, Florida; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private. Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc., of Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

